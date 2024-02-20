The Supreme Court, on Monday, February 19, said that prior approval of the court is needed to notify forest land as zoos or safari parks under the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023. The bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked State governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations to stick to the existing definition of "forests" till the rules to identify the same under the amended Act are in place. The observation came as States and UTs were directed to constitute and forward reports of expert committees on identification of forest land, in compliance with the decision in the TN Godavarman case. SC on Stocking Medicines: Doctor Stocking Small Amount of Medicines Without Disclosing Source Does Not Endanger Public, Says Supreme Court.

SC on Forest Land

