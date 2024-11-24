Slapped, Pinched Cheeks: School Correspondent Assaults 10th-Grade Student for Misbehaving on Bus; Parents File Complaint (Watch Video)

A 10th-grade student at Sri Vignan School was severely assaulted by the school correspondent, Satyanarayana, after an alleged complaint from the school bus driver about the student's behaviour. The driver had reportedly informed the correspondent about the student's misbehaviour on the bus, which led to the correspondent's furious retaliation. In an aggressive outburst, the correspondent slapped the student and pinched her cheek, leaving her with serious injuries. The student, distressed by the incident, returned home and cried to her parents. Upon noticing the severity of the injuries, her parents rushed her to the hospital for medical treatment. The student received the necessary care for her wounds. In response to the assault, the parents have filed a formal complaint with the police, demanding action against the school correspondent for his violent behaviour. Authorities are investigating the incident and have assured that appropriate action will be taken. Amroha Acid Attack: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Home, Dies After Acid Attack in Uttar Pradesh; Probe Launched.

School Correspondent Assaults 10th-Grade Student for Misbehaving on Bus

