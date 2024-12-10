Kathua’s picturesque Sarthal region has been transformed into a winter wonderland as fresh snowfall blanketed several areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The serene landscape, now coated in a layer of white, presents a mesmerizing sight with snow-covered trees and glistening mountain peaks. The snowfall has brought a sense of tranquillity to the region, attracting tourists eager to experience the charm of this remote Himalayan town. A video showing mesmerising views of the Sarthal after snowfall has surfaced on social media. Himachal Pradesh Snowfall: Mesmerising Pictures and Videos Take Over X As State Transforms Into Winter Wonderland With Season’s First Snowfall.

Snowfall in Kathua

#WATCH | J&K: Mesmerising visuals from Kathua's Sarthal as the area receives fresh snowfall pic.twitter.com/1NvDQ36vek — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)