In the latest development in the Spanish woman gang rape case, the Jharkhand police arrested five more people today, March 5. "A total of 8 accused have been arrested so far," Dumka SP Pitamber Singh Kherwar said. The Spanish woman was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district last week. Today, she said that she has no complaints against the people of India as she has safely travelled around 20,000 km across the country. Spanish Tourist Gangrape Case: 'People of India Treated Me Very Well', 28-Year-Old Victim Says Before Leaving for Nepal.

Five More Accused Arrested

Spanish woman gang rape case | Five more accused have been arrested by the police today. A total of 8 accused have been arrested so far: Dumka SP Pitamber Singh Kherwar. — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

