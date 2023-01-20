The Ministry of Defence is organizing an essay writing competition to give tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. Those willing to participate are required to submit an essay on the topic "Contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Freedom Struggle" in English and Hindi language within a limit of 500 words. The top 25 entries will be rewarded by the government with a cash prize of Rs 5000 each and will also get an opportunity to visit Republic day parade. When Is Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023? Know Date, History and Significance of the Day To Honour Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary.

Essay Writing Competition on Netaji:

On Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th Jayanti, submit an essay on "Contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to Freedom Struggle" in English & Hindi. The top 25 entries will be rewarded. Participate now: https://t.co/ArtG0ktdzy pic.twitter.com/jR8oJp9nQu — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 20, 2023

