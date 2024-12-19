A bizarre incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a newlywed bride allegedly demanded beer and marijuana on the first night (suhagraat) of her wedding. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. According to reports, the groom was taken aback when he heard the bride's demand for a beer and ganja. After this, the groom informed his family about the incident, which led to a huge ruckus. In no time, the matter reached the police, who tried to convince the couple to stay together; however, the groom ended the marriage, saying that he could not live with a girl who drank and smoked. Saharanpur Shocker: Mob Forces Teen Girls to Remove Hijab, Slaps Them For Talking to ‘Hindu Man’ in UP; 1 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Groom Ends Marriage on Suhagraat in Uttar Pradesh

यूपी के सहारनपुर से एक हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है. जहां सुहागरात पर दुल्हन ने बियर और गांजे की डिमांड कर दी. दुल्हन की डिमांड सुन दूल्हे के होश उड़ गये. दुल्हे ने तुरंत अपने परिजनों को पूरी बात बताई, जिसके बाद हंगामा शुरू हो गया. . देर रात को ही मामला थाने पहुंचा, पुलिस… pic.twitter.com/6IBLCUsisj — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 19, 2024

