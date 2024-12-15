In a disturbing incident in Deoband, Saharanpur district, UP Police arrested a 38-year-old man, Mohd Mehtab, for allegedly assaulting and forcing a 17-year-old girl to remove her hijab while making a video. The incident occurred on December 11 when the girl and her 16-year-old sister were heading home. A man on a motorcycle had stopped to ask for directions when two men accused the girl of speaking to a Hindu man, sparking a commotion. A mob of over a dozen men surrounded the girls, slapped one of them, and snatched her phone. The girls were released only after the mob learned the man was not Hindu. A video of the harassment went viral on social media, prompting police action. An FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act. Superintendent of Police Sagar Jain confirmed Mehtab’s arrest and efforts to identify others involved. Banda Horror: Woman Cuts Off Neighbour’s Private Parts After He Allegedly Refuses to Have Sex With Her in Uttar Pradesh, Video of Victim Narrating His Ordeal Surfaces.

