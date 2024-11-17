The Masinagudi Forest Department of Tamil Nadu recently imposed a fine of INR 15,000 on a few tourists from Andhra for allegedly running into a herd of deer in the Muthumalai Tiger Reserve Theppakadu forest. As per reports, a fine was imposed on three tourists from Andhra Pradesh for disturbing wild animals by trespassing into the forest. The three tourists were identified as Abdullah Khan, Abdul Azeez and Ibrahim Sheik, all residents of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. A video showing the three tourists disturbing the wild animals has also surfaced online. Elephant Herd Damages Crops in Tamil Nadu Villages.

Tourists Fined for Disturbing Wild Animals Near Masinagudi

Tourists Run Into Herd of Deer

The Forest Department imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on three persons from #AndhraPradesh, who disturbed wild animals on #Masinagudi - Theppakadu road in the #Nilgiris. @THChennai pic.twitter.com/bejceLV0xd — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) November 17, 2024

