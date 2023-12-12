Today, on December 12, a truck transporting empty LPG cylinders from Ooty to Coimbatore caught fire near Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu. The incident was captured in a video shared by news agency PTI, revealing the truck engulfed in flames as fire tenders worked to control the blaze. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The fire brigade team successfully brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Tamil Nadu: Fire Breaks Out at Dinamalar Office in Madurai, Firefighters Battle Blaze for Three Hours (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Truck Fire

VIDEO | A truck carrying empty LPG cylinders from Ooty to Coimbatore caught fire near Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu, earlier today. The blaze was brought under control by fire brigade team. No one was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/DKMteX6lvI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2023

