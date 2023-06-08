Tirupati Balaji Temple situated amid the picturesque Shivalik woods in Jammu and Kashmir's Majeen will welcome devotees on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the temple dedicated to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy via video conferencing today. The temple has been built on 62 acres of land with approx cost of Rs 25 crores and construction work was completed in a span of two years. Jammu and Kashmir: Symbolising Harmony, Grand Mosque and Temple Share Common Yard in Kupwara.

Visuals of Newly Built Tirupati Balaji Temple

#WATCH | Jammu: Visuals of Tirupati Balaji temple, which will be inaugurated virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah today The temple has been built on 62 acres of land with approx cost of Rs 25 crores and construction work was completed in a span of two years pic.twitter.com/OJFYWdprmJ — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)