Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya joined jawans from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Delhi for the "Fit India Sunday on Cycle" initiative on Sunday, December 22. The event, aimed at promoting physical fitness and well-being, saw participants cycling together to emphasise the importance of regular exercise. Speaking at the launch, Mandaviya highlighted the three key benefits of cycling, stating, "There are three benefits of cycling, it keeps us fit as cycling is the best exercise, it keeps pollution in check, and makes 'Fit India' possible." He also mentioned that the initiative, being held at over 1,100 locations, is a step towards realising Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a "Viksit Bharat." MyBharat Digital Platform To Offer Job, Networking and Business Opportunities, Says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mansukh Mandaviya Leads 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says, "The nation has joined the 'fit India campaign' of PM Modi. People in large numbers are participating in the 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' initiative to keep themselves fit...The initiative is being held in over 1,000 cities… https://t.co/znH0p4grCg pic.twitter.com/c2nbU5VSO2 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2024

VIDEO | Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) while launching 'Sunday on Cycle' event in Delhi says, "I heartily congratulate everyone for joining 'Sunday on Cycle', and who all promotes 'Fit India'. PM Modi has given a vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. To make it… pic.twitter.com/KUyCKJKxF3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2024

