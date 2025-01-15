The U.S. Bureau of Industry & Security has removed three Indian entities—Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center (IGCAR), and Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) from its restrictive Entity List. This move aims to enhance U.S.-India cooperation on advanced energy, including joint research and development, and support shared energy security goals. The removal will foster closer collaboration between the two nations, particularly in critical minerals and clean energy supply chains. Biden Administration Restricts AI Chip Exports to China, Russia and Other Countries Amid National Security Concerns Week Before Its Term Ends.

U.S. Removes Three Indian Entities from Restrictive Entity List

The United States' Bureau of Industry & Security removed 3 Indian entities from its restrictive list. "The removal of Indian entities Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center (IGCAR), and Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) will support U.S. foreign policy… pic.twitter.com/kJafpB3xMm — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

