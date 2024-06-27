In a shocking incident, a woman drowned her four children in a river allegedly over a family dispute in Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh. Out of four, two were found dead, while one was found alive on the riverbed. The fourth child is missing, said police. The accused woman has been identified as Priyanka, a resident of Baraua village in Auraiya. The police arrested the accused woman and launched a probe. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Grinding Machine in Lucknow Over Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair, Arrested.

Mother Drowns Her Kids in Auraiya

Auraiya Police Provide More Information

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)