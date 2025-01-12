A young man sparked a dramatic scene in Chaurichaura’s Devkahiya in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur after climbing a mobile phone tower in protest over his girlfriend’s arranged marriage. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when Suraj Bharti, who was staying at his aunt’s house in Chaurichaura for studies, learned that the girl he loved was being married off to someone else. In anger, he climbed the tower near the local salt factory, creating a tense situation for over three hours. During this time, police struggled to bring him down, eventually assuring him of a possible marriage to the girl, which led to his descent. Suraj, a resident of Dumri village in Deoria's Rampur Karkhana, had expressed his desire to marry the girl, but when the family arranged a marriage elsewhere, he was unable to cope. After coming down from the tower, he was taken into police custody. Gorakhpur Shocker: Ajay Nishad Who Broke Into Homes in Uttar Pradesh and Hit Sleeping Women on Head Arrested As Police Recover Blunt Objects Including Iron Rod and Bed Leg.

किसी और जगह तय हो गई प्रेमिका की शादी, टावर पर चढ़ा युवक गोरखपुर में अपनी प्रेमिका से शादी की मांग को लेकर टावर पर चढ़ा युवक, युवक की प्रेमिका की शादी किसी और जगह तय हो गई जिसके बाद वह टावर पर चढ़ गया. युवक को नीचे उतारने में छूटे पुलिस के पसीने.#Gorakhpur #lovemarriage… pic.twitter.com/Ageeu1CaAG — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) January 12, 2025

