In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a woman alleged that two policemen of Dial 112 allegedly barged into her home and molested her. As per reports, the shocking incident took place under Naubasta police station area limits in Kanpur. After the incident came to light, ADCP South Kanpur Ankita Sharma shared a byte on the matter. In the video shared by Kanpur police, Sharma said that the police reached the spot and took a written application from the woman. As the video moves further, ADCP South Kanpur says that both the police personnel of Dial 112 are been questioned. Necessary action will be taken, she added. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Landlord Kills PhD Scholar, Chops His Body Into Four Pieces in Ghaziabad; Arrested.

Watch Video:

कमिश्नरेट कानपुर नगर के थाना नौबस्ता क्षेत्र के लालपुर चौराहे के पास महिला द्वारा डायल-112 के दो पुलिस कर्मियों पर घर में घुसकर छेड़छाड़ किए जाने व लगाए गए आरोप में अभियोग पंजीकृत किए जाने व अन्य कार्यवाही के सम्बन्ध में एडीसीपी दक्षिण @IPSAnkitaS द्वारा दी गई बाइट। @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/dV4orhdrwn — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) January 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)