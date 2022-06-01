Vjay Babu, the Malayalam actor-producer arrived in Kochi from Dubai, after being granted with interim pre-arrest by Kerala High Court on May 31. Earlier, Vijay Babu was charged with sexual assault case by a woman. He got the interim pre-arrest bail until his next hearing on the ongoing case against him. Vijay Babu Gets Interim Pre-Arrest Bail by Kerala High Court in Actress Sexual Assault Case.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Kerala | Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu arrives in Kochi, from Dubai. He has been accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her. Kerala HC granted him interim pre-arrest bail y'day He says, "I have full faith in Court. I'll fully cooperate with Police. Truth will come out." pic.twitter.com/MteoILoIUx — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

