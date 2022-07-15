Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed Navy officers in Kolkata earlier this day during his West Bengal visit. The BJP leader said, "The feeling of national pride is pretty strong. A sense of national pride inspires us to sacrifice. Every nation has its self-respect." His visit to the state comes for the launch of ‘Dunagiri’, the second P17A stealth frigate built by warship maker Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Engineers Ltd. (GRSE).

