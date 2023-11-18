World Cup Final 2023: Fans Perform Special Havan in Varanasi for Team India's Victory Against Australia in ICC CWC Finals (Watch Video)

Ahead of the India vs Australia final in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tomorrow, fans in Varanasi were seen performing special in Uttar Pradesh. A 1-minute 50-second video clip shows fans in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi performing special havan for Team India's victory against Australia in tomorrow's ICC World Cup finals, which will be played in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The viral clip also shows a few fans waving India's flags as the others perform the special havan for the victory of Rohit Sharm's men in blue against Australia. India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Locals Offer Special Prayers at Muthu Mariamman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli for Team India's Victory (Watch Video).

Fans Perform Special Havan

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Fans in Varanasi perform special havan for Team India's victory against Australia in tomorrow's ICC World Cup finals in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.#INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/IOvVbczOnJ — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

