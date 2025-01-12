The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a formal complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging the dissemination of misleading content through a fabricated video. According to AAP, the video falsely portrays the broken, pothole-ridden roads of Faridabad, Haryana, as those of Delhi in an attempt to malign the city’s infrastructure under AAP governance. AAP claims this act violates the Model Code of Conduct and aims to mislead the public. Party representatives have demanded strict action against those responsible for circulating the video, calling it a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation. ‘AAPda’ vs 'Galli Galoch Party’: Aam Aadmi Party Targets Ramesh Bidhuri Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, BJP Says ‘AAP Threat to Delhi’ (See Pic).

AAP Files Complaint Against BJP for Spreading Misleading Video

Aam Aadmi Party files a complaint against BJP for spreading misleading content through a false video and violating the Model Code of Conduct by portraying the broken, pothole-ridden roads of Faridabad, Haryana, as those of Delhi pic.twitter.com/Hku3UYmZXU — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2025

BJP's Video Targeting AAP

