In a closely contested race, BJP’s Archana Patil Chakurkar defeated senior Congress leader Amit Deshmukh in Latur City by a narrow margin of 560 votes during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Deshmukh, a three-time MLA and son of late Vilasrao Deshmukh, faced a tough challenge as the BJP capitalized on its strong statewide performance. Chakurkar’s victory is significant, marking a major setback for the Congress in one of its traditional strongholds. The BJP’s success in Latur City contributes to its dominant showing in the state, as the party-led NDA swept Maharashtra with a decisive mandate. ‘MahaYuti Allies Will Decide Chief Minister in Mutual Agreement’: Devendra Fadnavis After NDA Sweeps Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Latur City Election Result 2024

ब्रेकींगः लातूर शहर मतदार संघात अमित देशमुख पराभूत. भाजपच्या उमेदवार डॉ. अर्चना पाटील चाकूरकर 560 मतांनी विजयी मात्र यावर आक्षेप घेत काँग्रेसकडून रिकाउंटिंग करण्याची मागणी करण्यात आलीय. — Ramraje Shinde (@ramraje_shinde) November 23, 2024

