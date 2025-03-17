Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav participated in an Iftar party organized by the party's spokesperson, Fakhrul Hasan Chand. The event, held in Lucknow, saw the presence of several party leaders and supporters. During the gathering, Yadav interacted with attendees and emphasized the importance of unity and harmony during the holy month of Ramadan. The event also served as a platform for political discussions ahead of the upcoming elections. Party members and local leaders thanked Fakhrul Hasan Chand for hosting the Iftar, which was marked by traditional delicacies and a spirit of camaraderie. Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today for 16th Roza of Ramzan on March 17 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Akhilesh Yadav Attends Iftar Hosted by SP Spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attends the Iftar party organized by the party's spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand pic.twitter.com/163GmPB0q5 — IANS (@ians_india) March 17, 2025

