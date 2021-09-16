Lisa's flair for casual-chic yet polished look always make a statement. BLACKPINK's main dancer is known for her sartorial choices, good enough to steal the show and exhibit what she actually stands for. Recently, Lisa posted pics wherein she dazzled in a sequined bralette and her glam look has our heart. She went an extra mile ahead with her quirky three-braided hairstyle that ameliorated her fashion and became the complete centre of attraction for the Thai-born rapper. Midriff Flossing Done Right! Dua Lipa Flashes Six-Pack Abs in All-Black Ensemble (View Pics).

Check Out Lisa's Dazzling Pictures in her Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

