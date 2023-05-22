Mouni Roy is all set to make a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and has shared her outfit for her debut. The actress posed with a beautiful view in the back and wore a big yellow gown with a big bow in the back and a long train that spread all around her. She also wore black sunglasses and a multi-coloured stone necklace. Mouni Roy Enjoys Vacation in Italy With Husband Suraj Nambiar, Shares Pics on Insta!

View Mouni Roy's Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)