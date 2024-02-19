Emma Stone's choice of attire for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards was a stunning homage to bygone eras while tastefully infusing modern elements. The focal point of the gown was undoubtedly the voluminous and exaggerated one-shoulder puff sleeve, reminiscent of the opulent sleeves popular during the Victorian era. This striking feature was accentuated by the presence of a buttoned corset, a hallmark of Victorian fashion, positioned on one side. The bell-shaped skirt gracefully cascaded, adding an additional touch of vintage charm. Emma accessorised with exquisite diamond jewellery, including rings, a necklace, and earrings, which added a touch of luxury and sophistication. Her makeup was executed flawlessly, with a radiant base enhancing her natural beauty. The choice of peach lipstick and blush perfectly complemented the gown's colour palette. Emma's deep red tresses were styled into a neat updo, with delicate wisps of strands framing her face, accentuating her features, and adding a soft, romantic touch. Emma Stone's overall ensemble style was a masterclass in blending the old with the new, resulting in a look that was truly captivating and unforgettable. Golden Globes 2024: Emma Stone Stuns in Nude, Low-Cut Rose-Embellished Slit Gown! See Her Red Carpet Look Here!.

View Emma Stone’s Video From the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petra Flannery (@petraflannery)

Emma Stone at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petra Flannery (@petraflannery)

