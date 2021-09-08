Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande is not only a talented actress but also a graceful dancer and stage performer. And once again she returns to woo the hearts of her fans and followers with a special dance performance for the Pavitra Rishta Ganpati event. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 begins on September 10, Friday. Ankita took to her Instagram to share snaps of her traditional look from the performance. The 36-year-old is wearing a gorgeous white saree with silver borders and detailing. Ankita has also gone for silver jewellery to complete her look.

Are You Excited for Ankita Lokhande's Dance Performance? We Sure Are!

