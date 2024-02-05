Doja Cat made a bold and stylish statement at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, 2024. She wore a peach strapless, structured sheer dress by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu. The intricately detailed dress looked beautiful with a lace-up back, artful draping, and corset boning. She accessorised her style with trendy Prada glasses, red peep-toe pumps, a diamond cross necklace, silver sword earrings, and an array of rings, creating a fashion masterpiece. Later, she added an army green cap worn backwards to the look. Adding an intriguing touch, she sported thin brows, accentuated with bold red blush and vibrant red lipstick. She gave the look a unique twist with her dress designer's name tattooed on her forehead. Doja Cat Wows Fans in Red Body Paint and 30000 Swarovski Crystals for Schiaparelli Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week.

View Doja Cat’s Pics and Videos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

