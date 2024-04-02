Kendall Jenner loved her Easter outfit and she made it a point to mention it! She posted a string of pictures on social media, wearing a super cute fitted A-line white dress by Rodarte. She called it the dress of her dreams. The dress had a chic v-neckline, puffy sleeves with cute black bows, and dreamy gathers at the bottom. Kendall kept her dark hair loose and free and went for a natural makeup look with a hint of dark nude pink on her eyes, lips, and cheeks. She added some bling with a gold ring and simple hoop earrings, and finished off her look with chic black pointed-toe shoes to match the black bows on the dress. Kendall Jenner Shows Off Supermodel Figure in Skintight Black Workout Gear (View Pics).

View Kendall Jenner’s Pics Here

