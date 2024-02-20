Ash Wednesday is a very important day for Christians all around the world. In 2024, Ash Wednesday will be observed on February 14, which falls on a Wednesday. The day is observed to commemorate the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert, where he faced temptation from Satan. According to history, the practice of marking people’s foreheads with ashes began as a way for sinners to repent. The ashes symbolise grief and a division from God. Many Christians attend church services and read the Bible on Ash Wednesday. Ash Wednesday is observed as the first day of the Lenten season and takes place 40 days before Easter. Ash Wednesday 2024 falls on February 14. It is a day of moderation, repentance, reflection, and preparation for the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is celebrated on Easter. During the service, the priest blesses the people while reminding them that ‘From dust you came and to dust, you will return.’ To make the holy day special, we have curated a list of Ash Wednesday 2024 Bible verses, quotes, religious sayings, messages, wallpapers, and images to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp or Facebook.

