The much-anticipated Colaba Cha Vighnaharta 2025 Aagman Sohala has enthralled devotees across Mumbai, with stunning first-look photos and videos of the Ganpati idol going viral online. It is to be noted that Colaba Cha Vighnaharta is different from Colaba Cha Raja, which also held their aagman sohala to unveil the first look of Ganpati idol the same week. The Colaba Cha Vighnaharta Ganpati idol shows Lord Ganesha dressed in traditional koli dress and vibrant decorations. Mata Parvati accompanies Ganpati Bappa. The mandal’s arrival ceremony combined tradition, music, and community celebrations, creating a festive atmosphere ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Devotees can view the first-look darshan online, experience the grandeur of the idol, and join virtually in the joyful proceedings, making Colaba Cha Vighnaharta one of the most awaited Ganpati mandals in the city this year. Colaba Cha Raja 2025 Photos and Videos: First Look of Colaba Cha Raja Ganpati Idol From Aagman Sohala Ceremony Go Viral Ahead of Ganeshotsav Festival (Watch).

Colaba Cha Vighnaharta 2025 First Look Photos

Colaba Cha Vighnaharta Aagman Sohala Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 📿𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐦 𝐃𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐲 🧿  (@shivamdubey03)

Colaba Cha Vighnaharta Ganpati Idol Arrival Highlights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aalexquadros.? (@aalex_46_)

Colaba Cha Vighnaharta 2025 Procession & Darshan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shravannn__08

Watch Colaba Cha Vighnaharta First Glimpse Online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harsh Behera (@soo_harsh_12)

Colaba Cha Vighnaharta 2025 Ganeshotsav Celebration Moments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Khargavkar (@koli_boy_manish)

Colaba Cha Vighnaharta Idol Photos and Ceremony Highlights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atharva Shirdhankar (@bappa_cha_sevakk)

