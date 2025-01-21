Business tycoon and Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, expressed his excitement as he arrived in Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025. Accompanied by his wife, Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, the couple made a visit to the ISKCON VIP tent located in Sector 18. Speaking about the event, Gautam Adani said, “I am very excited” to witness the grand religious gathering that attracts millions of devotees from across the world. The Adanis’ visit to the Kumbh Mela comes as part of their participation in this significant cultural and spiritual event. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: President Droupadi Murmu, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Likely To Attend Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Gautam Adani and His Wife Priti Adani Arrive at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, along with his wife Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, visits the ISKCON VIP tent in Sector 18 of #Mahakumbh2025 pic.twitter.com/188Qz3xyM6 — IANS (@ians_india) January 21, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

