Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama to King Dasharatha of Ayodhya. Shri Ram is known as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival of Ram Navami 2022 is celebrated on Sunday, 10th April, an occasion for moral reflection for many Hindus. Devotees keep fast, recite the Holy Ramayana, and perform Ram Navami special puja during the Madhyahna or afternoon hours of the day. Some people usually share greetings, messages and quotes on social media, which has become a new digital ritual. To begin the auspicious day, we have brought special Good Morning texts for the festival of Ram Navami and unique images and sayings below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Abandon Pride, Which is the Same as Tamas-Guna, Rooted As it is in Ignorance and is A Source of Considerable Pain; and Adore Lord Shri Rama, the Chief of the Raghus and an Ocean of Compassion." - Tulsidas, Ramayana. Happy Ram Navami. Good Morning!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Festival Remind You to Think Positive and Never Lose Hope as Good Always Triumphs Over Evil. Happy Ram Navami. Good Morning!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari, Dravu Su Dasharath Ajara Bihari, Ram Siya Ram Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram. Happy Ram Navami 2022. Good Morning!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Grace of Lord Rama Always Be With You. Wish You a Very Happy and Prosperous Ram Navami 2022. Good Morning!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy and Blissful Ram Navami. May this Festival Light Up Your Life with Endless Happiness, Success And Positive Energy. Good Morning!

