Chinese New Year will begin on Tuesday, 1st February and will culminate with the Lantern Festival on 15th February. During the celebration, festive scarlet decor adorns every street, storefront, and home. In the case of decoration, everything is adorned with red colour because the fire sign symbolizes new life and prosperity. According to Chinese astrology, this year is the Year of the Tiger. To enjoy the spring festival we have compiled beautiful images and quotes along with Happy Chinese Lunar Year 2022 messages and wishes for your beloved ones. Year of The Tiger 2022 Predictions: Know Your Chinese Zodiac Sign, Element and Lucky Months of the Year for Each Horoscope.

Chinese New Year 2022 Greetings

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Be Filled With Happiness, Prosperity, and Many Precious Moments With Your Loved Ones. Happy Chinese New Year 2022!

Happy Year Of The Tiger Wishes

Chinese New Year 2022 Wallpaper (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: May the Divine Blessings, Good Health, Prosperity, and Virtues Never Cease for You! Happy Chinese New Year!

Chinese Lunar Year 2022 Quotes

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chinese New Year! May Good Fortune Never Leave Your Doorstep and Keep Blessing You!

Spring Festival 2022 Messages

Chinese New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

HD Wallpaper With Quote Reads: Gong Xi Fa Cha! Wishing You a Prosperous Chinese New Year 2022.

Happy Chinese Lunar New Year 2022 HD Wallpaper

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Good Luck and Success Always Follow You Wherever You Go. Wishing You in the Year of Tiger!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)