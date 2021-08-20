Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, Varalakshmi Vratham is a significant observance among married Hindu women in South India. Varamahalakshmi Vratha is celebrated on the Second Friday or the Friday before the day of the full moon - Poornima - in the month of Shravana (Sawan maas). This year, it falls on August 20. People searching for lovely festive greetings and messages such as Varamahalakshmi Vratha 2021 wishes, Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2021 greetings, Varalakshmi Vratham images and HD wallpapers, please scroll down and download them all for free.

Share these lovely wishes and greeting with your family and friends observing Varamahalakshmi Vratha.

Varalakshmi Vratham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2021!

Varalakshmi Vratham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2021!

Varalakshmi Vratham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2021!

Varalakshmi Vratham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2021!

Varalakshmi Vratham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2021!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)