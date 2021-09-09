Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal took to the official Twitter handle to clear the air about the impending Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 first look. They confirm no first look ceremony of Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh idol will be performed this year. However, the organisers tweeted instead of first glance of Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 will be taking place on September 10 (Friday), yes on the same day of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021. Apart from providing info on the date, they also informed about the time of the first glance. It will be held at 10.30 am IST. From Lalbaugcha Raja to Khetwadi Cha Raja, Famous Ganpati Mandals –Guidelines, Live Streaming Options and Other Information Before You Decide To Visit.

Their full tweet reads: “We have not performed any first look. We all are excited to give you the first glance of Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 on 10th September at 10:30 am live on Mandal's official YouTube, Facebook and Website. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! #lalbaugcharaja.”

Here's Important Tweet on Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 First Look:

We have not performed any first look. We all are excited to give you the first glance of Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 on 10th September 10:30 am live on Mandal's official YouTube, Facebook and Website. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!#lalbaugcharaja pic.twitter.com/dzdoM2Kmhw — Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) September 8, 2021

