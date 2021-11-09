Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2021, also called the Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas is observed annually on November 9th to mark the formation of the 27th state of India. This year is no different as netizens celebrate the foundation of Uttarakhand or Uttaranchal by exchanging wishes and images on this special day. Twitterati celebrated the Uttarakhand State Foundation Day by sharing quotes, messages, images and wallpapers. Check out how people celebrated the memorable day around the country.

Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day

I extending my complimentary best wishes and greetings to the beautiful peoples of the state of Uttarakhand on their foundation day celebrations. A heavenly state with a precious confluence of nature, spirituality and culture shaping it as a fantastic tourist spot in the world. pic.twitter.com/nGvJUJTwOd — Joy deep dutta (@Joydeep33614813) November 9, 2021

Congratulations!

Uttarakhand became the 27th Indian state on 9th November 2000. Congratulations to all the residents on our foundation day.#उत्तराखंड_स्थापना_दिवस pic.twitter.com/gEWDtEePGk — Kartik (@kartikchandnakc) November 9, 2021

Happy Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas!

Best Wishes for the Development

People of Uttarakhand have always been a part of Indian overall https://t.co/NeLrCBSE3v best wishes to all the people of Uttarakhand on its foundation day#uttarakhandfoundationday 9Nov pic.twitter.com/xvRjbQnayQ — Arindam Dey (@Arindam79080505) November 9, 2021

Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2021

