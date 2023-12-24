The 'Lokkhe Konthe Gita Path' event is underway in at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata, wherein mass recitation of Bhagwat Geeta is being done on the occasion of Geeta Jayanti on Saturday, December 24. Approximately 1 lakh people from diverse backgrounds are collectively chanting the Bhagavad Gita during the event in order to enhance social harmony. ‘Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path’ Program: PM Narendra Modi Extends Best Wishes to Bhagavad Gita Recitation Event in Kolkata.

Mass Recitation of Bhagwat Geeta in Kolkata

#WATCH | West Bengal: Mass recitation of Bhagwat Geeta being done on the occasion of Geeta Jayanti at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/jNcrg1PQon — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

