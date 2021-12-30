The world's tallest structure, Burj Khalifa featured two well-known faces recently. On 27th December, Cristiano Ronaldo's snapshots and visuals from his life were featured on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai after he won the ‘Top Goalscorer of All Time’ at the Globe Soccer Awards 2021. Over and above, for the second year in a row, BTS songwriter V aka Kim Taehyung's fan club CHINA Baidu Vbar arranged for the skyscraper to be lit up to celebrate his 27th birthday on 30th December. Burj Khalifa was covered with Birthday photos and wishes for the singer. Thenceforth, social media is full of video footage of Dubai's Burj Khalifa showcasing V and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo Lights Up Burj Khalifa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

BTS' V Birthday Wishes On Burj Khalifa

Projects birthday V BTS aka Kim Taehyung in Burj Khalifa, OMG AMAZING!!! Love it, beautiful 🥺💜 pic.twitter.com/wVBJa1ooDn — kimraaa. (@rahmdess27) December 29, 2021

