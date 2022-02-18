An interesting exchange between a lawyer and Delhi High Court judge, Justice Rekha Palli was witnessed during a case hearing in Delhi High Court. A Twitter thread on the official site of legal news by the name Live Law documented the whole conversation. During a case hearing in the Delhi High Court, Justice Rekha Palli was constantly referred to as 'Sir' by an advocate. To which she gives a witty reply to the lawyer. Justice Palli started by calling him out, saying, "I am not ‘Sir’. I hope you can make that out".

Read The Thread, Here:

An advocate keeps addressing Justice Rekha Palli of Delhi HC as "Sir". "I am not Sir. I hope you can make that out" - Justice Palli to lawyer. Lawyer - "Sorry, it's because of the Chair you are sitting in" pic.twitter.com/R8Gthtum9j — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 16, 2022

