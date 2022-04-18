Desi Twitterati have been rolling on the floor laughing since Kamaal R Khan aka KRK announced his upcoming flick, Deshdrohi 2. The actor posted the poster of the film on the microblogging site Twitter that reads "Shooting is going to start soon!". The poster also has a tagline that says ‘bigger the Bahubali.’ Memers and online users have mocked him with rib-tickling memes, puns and jokes in response to his announcement. Have a look at the same below. Deshdrohi 2: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK Says His Film Will Be ‘Bigger’ Than Prabhas’ Baahubali.

Deshdrohi 2 Poster:

Shooting is going to start soon! pic.twitter.com/WEXxe5MkRB — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 18, 2022

KRK Fandom!

RIP all pan Indian movie records, biggest movie star of whole solar system is finally coming to bring back the glorious day of Bollywood. Full support to you suar I mean sir🤟 pic.twitter.com/Lf2C41H9K7 — 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐢🎃 (@ArmyOfAKSHAY1) April 18, 2022

Laughing Mad Loud!

Please stop⛔🙅 this film to release 🥺 pic.twitter.com/LnDwSn5HOY — ರಾಕಿ ಭಾಯ್ᴄᴇᴏ ᴏғ 🇮🇳.🌐 (@Rocky_onApr_14) April 18, 2022

Netizens Want an ANSWER!

Meanwhile audience after seeing this post pic.twitter.com/xt3IEVSR4b — Indian Political Report (@IPR_IND) April 18, 2022

Who Else Is Excited Just To Laugh?

Lol! Spoiler Alert!

Shooting for the film has already been started,here's the first scene... pic.twitter.com/6m1hQ6mZVz — Sunny 3.O (@Sunny3_O) April 18, 2022

Intellectuals Be Like:

Tauba tauba tauba Kya or kyu h ye pic.twitter.com/wczdnsgISh — ทσσr (@doiknowyou_1) April 18, 2022

Sense Of Humour On Point

Yes, One More Time

Baap re dobara jhelna padega pic.twitter.com/t8yLFAt4lw — Vishal Deshmukh (@vishald1290) April 18, 2022

