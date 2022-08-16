After a video of two old-aged men sitting beside each other and fighting over who is hogging up more space went viral, another video of 'Bahut Jagah Hai' has come to light. This time, two women can be seen fighting with each other for space to sit while traveling in the Delhi metro. The 23-second video clip shows two women fighting and arguing with each other as one of them reserves a seat in the Delhi metro coach. The video was shared by a Twitter user identified as Wellu who captioned it: Nhi jagh hai - bout jagh hai" Female Version. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 1 lakh 73 thousand views and nearly 1500 retweets.

Watch Video:

"Nhi jagh hai - bout jagh hai" Female Version 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ePcJkHEAe8 — Wellu (@Wellutwt) August 13, 2022

