In a life-threatening incident, a 5-year-old boy Beau Blake from Australia, was dragged into a swimming pool by a giant 10-foot-long python. Miraculously, the kid was saved by his grandpa, who choked the massive reptile. The reptile emerged from the bushes in the garden and bit the boy as he walked around the edge of the pool. The kid's father, who was also at the scene, freed the boy's leg, which had puncture wounds inflicted by the python's teeth. Snake Attack Viral Video! Pet Serpent Bites Owner's Hand and Tightly Wraps Itself Around Her Arm in Hair-Raising Clip.

See Pictures:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)