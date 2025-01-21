International Hug Day is celebrated every year across the globe on January 21. International Hug Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 21. The day aims to emphasise the importance of a good and tight hug. International Hug Day is very significant as it encourages people to openly show our love and affection for our loved ones. Giving your near and dear ones a tight hug reminds them of how loved, seen, and appreciated they are. That’s not all! It uplifts the mood and is a great stress buster. It also strengthens our bonds and emotional connections with our family and friends. For those who are physically close to their loved ones, remember to give them a hug. For those who are away from their near and dear ones, give a virtual hug through thoughtful texts. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share International Hug Day 2025 wishes, greetings, messages, images, wallpapers, and quotes. Happy Hug Day Quotes and WhatsApp Status Video: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Wishes To Celebrate the Day.

يوم 21 يناير:#اليوم_العالمي_للأحضان #اليوم_العالمي_للعِناق#InternationalHugDay تقول الروائية الأمريكية (آن هود): " لقد تعلّمتُ أنّ هناك قوّة تكمن في عناق قويّ جيّد، أكبر من ألف كلمةٍ ذات معنى ". pic.twitter.com/1qubMIwmut — Ayman B. Krayem (@AymanKrayem) January 20, 2025

January 21st is International Hugging Day. A BIG HUG from us at Bang Chan Global to you, STAY 💞 🫂 pic.twitter.com/9cOXmM5xkU — Bang Chan 방찬 Global (@BangChanGlobal) January 21, 2025

"عارٌ على البشرية أن ينتحر أحدهم، وقد كان في حاجة إلى عناقٍ طويل". - فيلسوف العبث والتمرّد، ألبير #كامو (بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للعناق ٢١ يناير من كل عام)#internationalHugday #اليوم_العالمي_للعناق#اليوم_العالمي_للأحضان pic.twitter.com/Dn276ky4Qs — Ayman B. Krayem (@AymanKrayem) January 20, 2025

International Hug Day is here! A simple hug has magical power. It can break down barriers and shorten the distance between hearts. Let's weave a net of love with hugs. pic.twitter.com/QsMf416QL8 — Yuhuan (@Yuhuan254387) January 21, 2025

On this International Hug Day, remember: A hug is more than just an embrace—it’s a stress buster, a mood lifter, and a bond builder! A warm embrace brings people closer. Let’s make the world a cozier place. #internationalhugday #hug #strengthen pic.twitter.com/aA5gSJLleI — Thalamus Institute of Medical Sciences (@TIMS_hospital) January 21, 2025

