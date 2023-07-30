IShowSpeed, the American YouTuber and influencer recently took to social media to update his followers about his health. Taking to Twitter, the YouTube sensation Darren also known as "IShowSpeed" shared a video in which he said that he was struggling with frequent headaches. The development comes after IShowSpeed uploaded a video on YouTube titled "i might die bye," on July 28. Calling the headaches as one of his worst experiences, Darren aka IShowSpeed revealed that he was suffering from a condition called "Cluster headaches". "Right now, I have one of the worst experiences I am having right now. I can't even open up my eyes. I have this thing called a cluster headache. A deadly headache disease. I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't do anything right now. It hurts so bad, chat. It hurts so bad. I can't do anything," he can be heard saying in the video. Later, IShowSpeed shared another video where he is seen with his right eye swollen. He said that he was being rushed into surgery. "My eye's puffing up. It feels like a stab. It feels like somebody is stabbing my eye with a knife," Darren said. IShowSpeed Is a Lionel Messi Fan NOW! YouTuber Speed Takes Off Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jersey to Reveal Inter Miami Star's Shirt After Argentine's Free-Kick Goal on Debut (Watch Video).

IShowSpeed Shares Health Update

Prayers for Speed ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/bEoKfg8gbj — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) July 30, 2023

