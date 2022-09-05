Labor Day is a public holiday in the United States observed on the first Monday of September every year. The event originates in the labor movement and is a no-work day celebrating American workers. Labor Day 2022 falls on 5 September; fortunately, the joyful day comes with a long weekend too! Labor Day traditionally marks the end of summer and the beginning of the school year. To enjoy the holiday, we have brought you Labor Day 2022 weekend funny memes, punks, jokes, and relatable photos you can share with your loved ones over the barbeque. Labor Day 2022 Images & Labor Day Weekend Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Inspirational Sayings, Holiday Quotes, Messages and Wishes for Family and Friends.

Labor Day Weekend Plans!

Lucky Kids

Happy Labor Day Weekend (in an effort to revive the music meme thread) pic.twitter.com/y5H9PtcXVM— Austin Basler (@AustyTalksMusic) September 2, 2022

Labor Day Memes!

🚨Labor day weekend meme thread labor day meme thread🚨 pic.twitter.com/XD3CKlWwKS — 👻 spooky🎃JiKook truther⁷ (@Araselfie) September 4, 2022

That's A Risk Factor!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Comer (@thenicolecomer)

Well Said!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OfficeFurniture2go.com (@officefurniture2go)

