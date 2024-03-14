Maggi recipes are all the rage online, but this time, the buzz is about a street vendor's unique way of selling Maggi. His unconventional approach has taken the internet by storm—he sells Maggi without its packets, just loose noodles with the tastemaker in his thela. It's a rare sight to see a street vendor offering Maggi this way on a pushcart since it's usually sold in packets. The viral video gained millions of views for this unique method. While some online users raised concerns about the freshness, hygiene, and expiration date, others found it fascinating. 'Maggi for Rs 193': YouTuber Shares Inflated Bill of Maggi Noodles Purchased at Airport, Viral Photo Triggers Debate Online.

Watch Viral Video of Loose Maggi Being Sold Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHATORE_BROOTHERS (@chatore_broothers)

