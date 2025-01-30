Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, known as Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025 is on January 30. This annual commemoration marks the death anniversary of the Father of our Nation - Mahatma Gandhi. The commemoration of Gandhi Punyatithi or Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary is also marked as Martyrs Day or Shaheed Diwas across India. On this occasion, people make it a point to pay homage to the noted leader, spread his teachings and messages and sing the songs and bhajans that were dear to Gandhi Ji. As we observe Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025, here is everything you need to know about Gandhi Punyatithi, how to celebrate this day and its significance. Martyrs’ Day 2025 Quotes and Shaheed Diwas HD Images To Honour Father of the Nation on His Punyatithi.

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025 Date

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025 is on January 30. This annual observance is a day of mourning focused on remembering the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi, his impactful life and work and the key messages that he wanted people to follow. Is It a Dry Day on January 30 for Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary 2025?

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi Significance

Mahatma Gandhi was an influential leader whose life and work have helped several countries advance their liberation and freedom. He played a key role in India’s freedom struggle and is touted to be the Father of Our Nation. The celebration of Gandhi Punyatithi 2025 will mark the 77th year of his assassination and is a solemn occurrence. The observance is also marked as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs Day.

On the occasion of Gandhi Punyatithi, people often visit prominent monuments of Mahatma Gandhi ji and people pay homage to the leader. We hope that on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas 2025, you do your bit to help promote Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings of peace and non violence.

