Martin Luther King Jr Day is celebrated every year on the third Monday of January. Martin Luther King Jr Day 2025 falls on Monday, January 20. The day honours the life and legacy of Dr Martin Luther King Jr, the leader of the civil rights movement. The celebration recognises his dedication to racial equality, nonviolence, and justice. His values and beliefs were inspired by his Christian faith and Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings. The day pays tribute to him, his principles and values. It is a day for people to come together and reflect on their lives, serve others, and promote hope and unity. To celebrate the day and honour him, netizens took to social media to share Martin Luther King Jr Day wishes, greetings, messages, quotes, images, HD wallpapers, thoughtful sayings, and motivational posts. Martin Luther King Jr Day 2025 Quotes and HD Images: Send WhatsApp Messages, Inspirational Sayings, Wallpapers and Greetings To Honour the Legacy of the American Activist.

Martin Luther King Jr Day Wishes

January 15, 2025 "On this day in 1929, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a champion for civil rights and justice, was born. His legacy continues to inspire us to pursue equality and peace. #Black365 #MLKLegacy #MOAMEZ pic.twitter.com/wek06XRBC6 — Mt Olive AME Zion Church (@MOliveAMEZ) January 16, 2025

Martin Luther King Jr Day Greetings

🟤 2025/01/20 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Martin Luther King Jr. Day (officially Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.,[1] and often referred to shorthand as MLK Day) is a federal holiday in the United States observed on the third Monday of January each year. King was the chief… — 藤巻 隆 Takashi Fujimaki (@takfujimaki) January 20, 2025

Martin Luther King Jr Day Messages

Monday January 20, 2025 will be a day of celebration honoring Dr Martin Luther King Jr He was a leader of the American civil rights movement In 1964 – 99 years after the abolition of slavery – the #CivilRights Act was passed outlawing racial segregation & discrimination in #USA pic.twitter.com/2JI0mC4ZET — Thomas J. Hartfield (@hartfield) January 19, 2025

Martin Luther King Jr Day Images

January 20, 2025 Dr. Martin Luther King Day Let's celebrate the real man of the day. A true patriot! Fought for justice. He had great courage, compassion, and wisdom. He did it with dignity. I have my civil rights movies ready. pic.twitter.com/T8j0CSIdKV — Nam🍷🇨🇱🇲🇽🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🙏 (@amrtnz2) January 18, 2025

Martin Luther King Jr Day Wallpapers

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is January 20, 2025 and the Justice Department celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s remarkable life and lasting impact on the United States. His commitment to civil rights is a legacy the Justice Department strives to honor every single day. pic.twitter.com/nPOcnQeAOk — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) January 17, 2025

