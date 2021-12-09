Microblogging website Twitter revealed the major trends, conversations, and best moments of 2021. Twitter in its survey announced the most tweeted emojis for the year 2021. The Folded hands emoji topped the list and became the most-tweeted emoji of the year. It was followed by a face with tears of Joy emoji and fire emojis, which were the two other most-tweeted emojis on Twitter. Love eyes and thumbs up also managed to come under the five most-tweeted emojis of the year 2022.

Most Tweeted Emojis Of 2021

emojis that sum up 2021 🥲 pic.twitter.com/dnWzTYXMyY — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

