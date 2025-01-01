The New Year 2025 has finally arrived, and people around the globe are welcoming it in various ways, celebrating the start of a new chapter. In Mumbai, the local trains are considered a lifeline of the city. On New Year’s Eve, the Indian Railways too joined the celebrations with the annual tradition of honking trains together. At Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, as the clock struck midnight, the trains on the platforms blared their horns in unison and passengers cheered 'Happy New Year,' adding a grand and memorable touch to the festivities. The heartwarming act created an unforgettable experience for everyone present. Watch the viral video below. New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drops To Welcome 2025: Celebrations Take Place As NYC Rings In New Year With Annual NYE Tradition Amid the Dazzling Spectacle (Watch Videos).

Indian Railways Rings in New Year 2025 in Unique Way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Train Prem (@thetrainprem)

Honking in the New!

Honking in the new! The tradition of all trains honking together at 12 midnight to welcome and salute the New Year at Mumbai CSMT station & rail car-sheds continues. Happy New Year 2025. Courtesy respective owner. pic.twitter.com/FpOtnMuvhO — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) January 1, 2025

