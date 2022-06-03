Children might not know the dos and don'ts of Railway hazards. Viral footage from the Humber River rail bridge shows two children narrowly dodging death on a railway track. The kids were racing while a speeding train barreled them from the back. Fortunately, one of the two boys got off the track in time. As per the reports, none of them were injured in the incident because the conductor of the train had slammed the emergency brakes. Fake Video: The Train Selfie Accident is, Actually, a Prank.

Watch The Heart-Pounding Video:

⚠️ This heart-stopping video shows the dangers of walking on railways. Watch as young people come within a foot of serious injury or death while trespassing on a rail bridge in Toronto. Talk to your kids about rail safety. Resources here: https://t.co/X5uS2ewqui #MetrolinxFYI pic.twitter.com/R8P6dmDFdW — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) May 30, 2022

